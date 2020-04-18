With 3 new cases, Jharkhand's COVID-19 count reaches 32

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ranchi on Friday, Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

"Of the 3 new cases in Ranchi, 2 are from Azad Basti and 1 from Hindpiri. The positive cases in the State have risen to 32," Kulkarni said.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 13,835, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of the total tally, 11,616 cases are active while 1,767 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. 452 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

