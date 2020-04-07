With 30 new cases, active COVID-19 tally in Telangana rises to 308

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 7 (ANI): Telangana on Monday reported 30 new positive coronavirus cases, taking the total number of active cases to 308 in the state.

"30 more persons have tested positive for the coronavirus in Telangana, while 12 patients have been cured/discharged, today. There are 308 active cases," state health department bulletin said.

The government said 11 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state, so far.

According to the Union health ministry update, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has reached 4,281. While 111 people have died, 318 patients have been cured. (ANI)

