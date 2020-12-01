With 31,118 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 94,62,810

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Tuesday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,62,810 including 4,35,603 active cases and 88,89,585 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,621.

Today is the 24th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Maharashtra has the maximum number of active cases in the country with 91,623 active cases in the state, the Union Health Ministry said. A total of 16,85,122 people have also recovered from Coronavirus infection in the state, while 47,151 people have lost their lives due to it, it said.

Delhi has 32,885 active COVID-19 cases currently. The national capital reported 5,28,315 recoveries and 9,174 death till Tuesday morning, said Union Health Ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,13,49,298, of these, 9,69,322 COVID-19 tests were done yesterday.

On Monday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the national recovery rate stands at 93.81 per cent.

It also said that India continued to sustain the shedding of active caseload and on Monday, active cases were just 4.74 per cent of the country's total positive cases. (ANI)