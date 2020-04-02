With 328 new COVID-19 cases, total climbs to 1,965 in India

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): As many as 328 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths have been reported since Wednesday, the Centre said on Thursday.

A total of 1,965 cases have been reported in the country so far.

"328 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths have been reported since Wednesday, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,965 and the number of deaths to 50 in the country," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told media here.

Aggarwal said that 151 persons have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

"The good news amidst the increase in the number of coronavirus cases is that 151 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the country. There are limited cases of doctors on duty testing COVID-19 positive. It is important to follow preventive measures at hospitals," he said. (ANI)