With 33,231 COVID-19 samples, Tamil Nadu conducts highest single-day testing

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20 (ANI): With 33,231 COVID-19 samples tested on Saturday, Tamil Nadu witnesses the highest number of coronavirus tests conducted in a single day, as per the state health department.

A total of 8,61,211 samples have been tested till date, informed the health department.

It further stated that there are 24,822 active COVID-19 cases in the state, with the total number of confirmed cases at 56,845.

The number of deaths due to the lethal infection has risen to 704 after 38 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

A total of 1,045 patients were discharged today, as per the health department, taking the number of discharged patients in the state to 31,316. (ANI)

