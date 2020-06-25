With 3,390 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count reaches 73,780

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): At least 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.

17,305 tests were conducted today while 4,38,012 samples have been tested so far.

According to the bulletin of Delhi government, the total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 73,780, including 44,765 recovered/discharged cases and 2,429 deaths

There are 280 containment zones in the national capital.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Thursday reached 4,73,105, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 418 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while the total death toll reaches 14,894. Out of the total number of cases, 1,86,514 are active and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

