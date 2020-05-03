With 35 new cases, COVID-19 count crosses 700 in Jammu-Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], May 3 (ANI): With 35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, the count of confirmed cases in the Union Territory reached 701 on Sunday, according to the media bulletin issued by the government.

According to the bulletin, 34 cases have been reported from the Kashmir division while just one new case came from the Jammu division.

All districts in Kashmir province have been placed in the Red Zone.

The Red Zone also includes Jammu, Kathua, and Samba districts of the Jammu province.

While Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban and Rajouri have been placed in the Orange Zone, Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch fall in the Green Zone.

Meanwhile, according to Principal Secretary, Planning and Information, J-K, Rohit Kansal, the region has finally broken the barrier of conducting two thousand tests in a day.

"Finally J-K breaks the 2000 tests a day barrier. Over 2500 tests conducted in a day. New positives 35; Recoveries 33. Total Cases now 701( Kashmir 640, Jammu 61)," a tweet by Kansal read. (ANI)

