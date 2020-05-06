With 380 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, count hits 6,625

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 6 (ANI): A total of 380 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,625, the state Health Department said on Wednesday.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 1,500 cured/discharged and 396 deaths.

Earlier in the day, the state government announced that all shops except those providing milk and medicines in Ahmedabad will remain closed till May 15 for effective implementation of social distancing and minimise crowding in order to reduce coronavirus spread.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported a total of 49,391 COVID-19 cases so far including 1,694 deaths. (ANI)

