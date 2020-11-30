With 38,772 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 94-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): India's coronavirus tally crossed the 94-lakh mark after 38,772 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Monday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,31,692 including 4,46,952 active cases and 88,47,600 recoveries. With 443 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,139.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,03,79,976, of these, 8,76,173 COVID-19 tests were done yesterday.

Delhi reported 3,726 new COVID-19 cases, 5,824 recoveries, and 108 deaths on Monday, as per Delhi Health Department. Total cases stand at 5,70,374 while total recoveries reached 5,28,315. The death toll touched 9,174 today and there are 32,885 active cases in the national capital as of now.

Maharashtra reported 3,837 new Covid-19 cases, 4,196 recoveries/discharges, and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department. Total cases reached 18,23,896 while 16,85,122 people recovered from the disease till now. There are 90,557 active cases of the virus in the state while the death toll reached 47,151 so far.



As many as 515 new infections were registered in Himachal Pradesh today. A total of 855 recoveries and 10 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is at 40,518 including 31,548 recovered cases, 8,289 active cases, and 635 deaths.

West Bengal reported 2,671 new infections due to the pathogen alongside 2,730 discharges and 48 deaths today. Total cases stand at 4,83,484 while recoveries reached 4,50,762 and the death toll touched the figure of 8,424. There are 24,298 active cases of the virus currently in West Bengal.

Karnataka reported 998 new cases of coronavirus, 2,209 recoveries, and 13 deaths today. Total cases of the virus stood at 8,84,89 while recoveries reached 8,49,821. Total deaths recorded so far were 11,778 and there are 23,279 active cases of the disease currently in the state.

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,044 new Covid-19 cases, 2,472 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state stand at 5,43,888 so far, including 24,099 active cases, 5,12,028 recovered cases, and 7,761 deaths till date.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 1,383 new cases, 1,576 discharges, and 10 deaths due to the disease today. Total cases stand at 2,06,128 while 1,88,097 people have recovered so far and there are 14,771 active cases of the virus currently in the state. The death toll stands at 3,260 as of now.

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the national recovery rate stands at 93.71 per cent. It also said that India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently 99). (ANI)

