With 40 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana tally now 1,454

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 16 (ANI): Telangana on Friday reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 taking the tally of the number of novel coronavirus tally in the state to 1,454.

According to Telangana's Director of Health and Family Welfare, "On Friday, 40 COVID-19 positive cases were reported, with 13 patients cured/discharged and no deaths."

The 40 coronavirus positive cases which were reported on Friday include 33 positive cases from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and seven migrants infected with the virus.

There are total 461 active coronavirus positive patients who are isolated and being treated in the state.

The death toll stood unchanged at 34 deaths on Friday and 959 people have been cured/discharged so far in the State. (ANI)

