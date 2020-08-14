With 416 new COVID cases in Uttarakhand, tally reaches 11,302

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 13 (ANI): With 416 new COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand, the tally for coronavirus reached 11,302 in the state on Thursday.

According to the state health department, there are 4,103 active cases, 7,014 recoveries and 143 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's COVID count approached 24 lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The Health Ministry said that India has recorded the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 in a single day.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,96,638, of which there are 6,53,622 active cases and 16,95,982 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

