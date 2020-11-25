With 44,376 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 92,22,217

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): India reported 44,376 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and 481 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The total cases in the country now stand at 92,22,217 including 86,42,771 discharges and 4,44,746 active cases. The cumulative toll of the country has reached 1,34,699.

Today is the 18th day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Kerala recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country today with the addition of 6,491 new Coronavirus patients on Wednesday. With this, the total active cases in the state reached 65,106, As many as 5,11,008 patients have also recovered in Kerala from the viral infection so far.

Maharashtra once again witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and recorded 6,159 new patients today. With the addition of new patients, the total COVID-19 tally in the state reached 17,95,959, including 16,63,723 recoveries, 84,464 active cases, and 46,748 deaths.

Delhi reported 5,246 new COVID19 cases, 5,361 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the national capital have reached 5,45,787, including 4,98,780 recoveries, 38,287 active cases, and 8,720 deaths.

A total of 3,285 new COVID-19 cases, 2,144 recoveries/discharges, and 18 deaths were reported on Rajasthan on Wednesday. With this, the total cases in the state reached 2,53,767, including 2,25,229 recoveries and 2,218 deaths. There are 26,320 active cases in the state currently.

Karnataka recorded 1,630 new COVID-19 cases, 1,333 recoveries, and 19 deaths on Wednesday. The total positive cases in the state have reached 8,78,055, including 8,41,432 recoveries, 24,890 active cases, and 11,714 deaths.

As many as 1,540 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the total positive cases to 2,01,949. There are 14,287 active cases in the state while 1,83,756 people have recovered from the viral infection. A total of 3,906 people have also died due to Coronavirus in Gujarat.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,534 new COVID-19 cases, 1,873 discharges, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. With the addition of new cases, the COVID tally in the state reached 7,74,710, including 7,51,535 discharges, 11,520 active cases, and 11,655 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 831 new COVID-19 cases, 1,176 recovered cases, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases in the state to 8,64,674. This includes 12,673 active cases, 8,45,039 recovered cases, and 6,962 deaths in the state.

Punjab reported 785 new COVID-19 cases, 444 discharges, and 31 deaths today. Total cases in the state has reached 1,48,435, including 1,36,622 recoveries and 4,684 deaths, and 7,129 active cases.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported 489 new COVID-19 cases, 570 recoveries, and 12 deaths on Wednesday. With this, the total cases has reached 1,07,819, including 5,264 active cases, 1,00,892 recoveries, and 1,663 deaths.

As per the official daily COVID-19 bulletin issued on Wednesday by the government of India, the country has demonstrated a consistent increase in the COVID-19 testing infrastructure since Jan 2020 resulting in an exponential increase in its testing.

"With 11,59,032 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests are nearing 13.5 crores (13,48,41,307). The cumulative positivity rate has been steadily falling and has touched 6.84 per cent today. The daily positivity rate stands at 3.83 per cent as of today. With 2,138 testing labs in the country including 1167 Government laboratories and 971 Private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost," said the Union government.

As a result of this, the government said, tests per million per day in India is five times more than the WHO standard.

According to the official data, India's present active caseload (4,44,746) is 4.82 per cent of the total positive cases and has been sustained below the 5 per cent mark.

"The Recovery Rate continues to be above 93 per cent as 93.72 per cent of all cases have recovered as of date. In the last 24 hours, the country registered 37,816 new recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 86,42,771. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 81,98,025. 77.53 per cent of the new recoveries are contributed by ten States/UTs," it stated

"Kerala leads the tally with 5,149 persons recovering from COVID. Delhi reported 4,943 recoveries, while Maharashtra registered another 4,086 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. 44,376 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. Ten States/UTs have contributed 76.51% of the new cases. Delhi has reported the highest with 6,224 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 5,439 new cases while Kerala reported 5,420 daily cases yesterday. 74.22% of the 481 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in Ten States/UTs. Delhi with 109 deaths reported the maximum number of new fatalities. West Bengal saw a fatality count of 49 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33 deaths," it added further. (ANI)