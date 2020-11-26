With 44,489 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours, India's tally reaches 92,66,706

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): With 44,489 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the country's case tally reached 92,66,706, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With 524 new deaths, toll mounted to 1,35,223. The overall cases include 4,52,344 active cases and 86,79,138 recoveries.

Maharashtra reported 6,406 new cases, 4,815 recoveries, and 65 deaths today, as per the State's Health Department. The total cases in the state reached 18,02,365. Total recoveries are 16,68,538. The active cases are 85,963. The death toll is 46,813.

In Delhi 5,475 new cases of coronavirus, 4,937 recoveries, and 91 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi's Health Department. The total cases in the national capital are 5,51,262. Total recoveries are 5,03,717. The active cases are 38,734, while the death toll is 8,811.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,464 new cases, 1,797 discharges, and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State's Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu. The total cases in the state are 7,76,174. Total discharges are 7,53,332. The death toll is at 11,669. The active cases are 11,173.

Gujarat reported 1,560 new cases, 16 deaths and 1,302 recoveries. The state's case tally reaches 2,03,509 including 1,85,058 recoveries and 3922 deaths till now. Total active cases are 14,529, according to State Health Department.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,668 new cases, 1,199 discharges, and 12 deaths today, according to State Health Department. The total cases are 1,99,952. Total recoveries are 1,82,544 and active cases stand at 14,199. Total deaths in the state are 3,209.

In Karnataka 1,505 new COVID-19 cases, 1,067 recoveries, and 12 deaths were reported, according to State Health Department. The total cases are 8,79,560. Total recoveries are 8,42,499. Total deaths due to the infection are 11,726. The active cases in Karnataka are 25,316.

Punjab reported 845 new cases, 467 discharges and 26 deaths today, says Govt of Punjab. Total cases in the state rise to 1,49,278, including 1,37,089 recoveries and 4,710 deaths.Active cases stand at 7,479.

Rajasthan reported 3,180 new COVID-19 cases, 2179 recoveries/discharges, and 19 deaths today, as per State Health Department. Total cases in the state are 2,56,947. Total recoveries are 2,27,408. The active cases are 27,302. The death toll is at 2,237.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1031 new cases of COVID-19, 1,081 recovered cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state are at 8,65,705, including 12,615 active cases, 8,46,120 recovered cases and 6,970 deaths, as per the State Health Department, Govt of Andhra Pradesh.

Kerala reported 5,378 new cases today. There are 64,486 active cases of coronavirus and 5,16,978 recoveries in the State, as per Kerala's Health Department.

Manipur reported 159 new cases and 158 recoveries today, taking total cases to 24,292 including 20,798 recoveries, 249 deaths and 3,245 active cases, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)