With 449 new cases, J-K's COVID-19 tally reaches 28,470

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir reported 449 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 28,470, said the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of the new COVID-19 cases, 100 are from the Jammu division and 349 from the Kashmir division. The death toll rises to 542 after 15 deaths were reported today, informed the J-K government.

The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday. (ANI)

