With 4,717 new COVID-19 cases, Pune's tally reaches 2.20,692

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): Pune reported 4,717 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,20,692, said Pune Zilha Parishad, Maharashtra on Saturday.

The total number of cases include 1,74,627 recoveries and 5,059 deaths, according to Pune Zilha Parishad.

Meanwhile, as many as 391 deaths and 22,084 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra on Saturday, the state's Public Health Department informed.



With this, Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state in the country, with a total COVID-19 count of 10,37,765 positive cases, including 2,79,768 active cases and 7,28,512 recoveries.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.81 per cent.

India's coronavirus tally now stands at 46,59,985, including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 recoveries and 77,472 deaths. (ANI)

