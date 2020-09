Puducherry [India], September 12 (ANI): Puducherry reported 504 new COVID-19 cases, 394 discharges and 12 deaths on Friday, taking the total cases to 19,026, said Puducherry Health Department.



The total number of cases includes 13,783 discharges, 365 deaths and 4,878 active cases, according to the Puducherry Health Department.

Meanwhile, India's tally of active COVID-19 cases has reached 9,43,480 cases. (ANI)