With 51 new COVID-19 cases, Odisha's tally reaches 1103

Odisha [India], May 21 (ANI): As many as 51 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,103 on Thursday.

"The total number of positive cases of #COVID19 stands at 1,103 in Odisha, including 753 active cases, 343 cured/recovered and 7 fatalities" said the State Health Department in a tweet.

The health department also shared district-wise COVID-19 data.

While Ganjam district has the highest number of positive cases at 317, Jajpur and Balasore districts have 179 and 122 cases respectively.

With one positive case, the Koraput district has the lowest confirmed cases.

Only three districts - Ganjam, Khurdha, and Cuttack, have reported fatalities in the state. (ANI)

