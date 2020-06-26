With 577 new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 count reaches 29,578

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 25 (ANI): With 577 new positive cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in Gujarat rose to 29,578 on Thursday.

The State Health Department added that 18 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in the state.

According to the data provided by the Department, this includes 21,506 cured and discharged patients and 1,754 deaths having been reported due to the disease.

India's COVID-19 count on Thursday morning stood at 4,73,105, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

