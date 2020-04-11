With 6 new hotspots, Delhi now has 30 containment zones

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the number of containment zones in the national capital rose to 30 on Friday with the government sealing six new areas.

The new areas include -- Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB enclave, Street no 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar. All these areas have been earmarked as containment and sealed.

This move was taken by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government after 183 new cases of the virus surfaced in the national capital. The total number of cases in the city went up to 903 on Friday.

With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

