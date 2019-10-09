Union HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal (Photo/ANI)
With 60 students, innovation learning programme 'DHRUV' to kick start from tomorrow

Amit Kumar | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:24 IST

By Amit Kumar
New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Sixty students have been selected for the 14-day long ambitious Pradhan Mantri Innovation Learning Programme named 'DHRUV' which will start from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The programme aims to sharpen innovative imagination, skills and knowledge of the students who are likely to suggest solutions to socio-economic, political and environmental issues relating to the country.
The students from classes 9 to 12 from government and private schools are chosen for the programme, which will conclude on October 24 at IIT, Delhi.
The final selections of 30 students from the science group and 30 others from Performing Arts have been made by an advisory committee headed by the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) in consultation with the Department of Science and Technology, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and NCERT.
Speaking to ANI, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal said that Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister and the ISRO Chairman are expected to participate in the event.
"In centres of excellence across the country, 60 gifted children will be mentored and nurtured by renowned experts in different areas, so that they can reach their full potential," he said.
As per the Ministry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present each student with a "PM BADGE", after which they will be called 'DHRUVTARAs' (Pole stars).

The HRD Ministry will present the Prime Minister the vision of the programme for the next 10 years. This may include the creation of a permanent centre for DHRUV programme. (ANI)

