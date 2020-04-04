With 601 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally jumps to 2,902

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 2,902 which includes 601 fresh patients, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal on Saturday.

Aggarwal, who was briefing media persons, said: "601 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths have been reported since Friday, thus taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,902 and the number of deaths to 68 in the country."

"As many as 183 people have recovered/discharged," added Aggarwal. (ANI)