With 61,408 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally cross 31 lakh mark; 836 deaths in last 24 hour

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): With 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, the country's tally crossed 31 lakhs on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) said.

The country's total coronavirus count has reached 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

With 836 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll climbed to 57,542.

As many as 6,09,917 samples were tested on August 23 while a total of 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested so far. 57,468 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra - the worst affected by the infection- reported 11,015 new cases of COVID19 and 212 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 6,93,398 including 5,02,490 recoveries and 1,68,126 active cases, as per the State's Health department.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,967 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths today, taking total cases to 3,85,352 including 3,25,456 discharges and 6,614 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 53,282, according to the state's Health Department.

In Delhi, 1,061 new cases were reported today. 1,200 discharges/recoveries/migrated and 13 deaths were also reported in the national capital today. The total number of cases are now at 1,62,527 including 1,46,588 recovered cases, 11,626 active cases and 4,313 deaths in Delhi as per the government of Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,292 new cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths today. The total number of cases are now at 54,421 including 11,944 active cases, 41,231 recoveries and 1,246 deaths, according to the state's Health Department.

Andhra Pradesh reported 8601 new cases and 86 deaths today. The total number of cases rises to 361712 and the death toll is at 3368 in the state, as per state's COVID nodal officer.

Bihar reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's active patients to 24,318.

Uttarakhand reported 412 new positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 15529.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 428 new cases today; 154 from Jammu division and 274 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now at 33075 including 7246 active cases, 25205 recoveries and 624 deaths in the Union Territory, as per administration of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Mizoram, the total number of cases is now at 918 including 461 discharges, 457 active cases. No deaths reported in the state so far, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Mizoram Government.

Manipur reported 116 new cases including 42 personnel from CAPF. The total number of cases in the State stands at 5,362 including 1,423 central security personnel. The recovery rate is 69.24 per cent, according to Manipur Health Department.

In Nagaland, 28 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported out of 587 samples tested. Also, the state reported 102 recoveries of COVID-19 patients, according to S Pangnyu Phom, Health Minister of Nagaland.

Punjab reported 1,516 new cases today. The total number of cases rises to 43,284 including 13,798 active cases, 28,357 recovered cases and 1,129 deaths so far, as per the State's Health Department.

In Chandigarh, with 117 new COVID-19 positive cases today, total tally rises to 3035 in the Union Territory. The death toll is at 37, according to Health Department, Chandigarh.

Haryana reported 1074 new COVID19 positive cases today, taking the total number of cases to 55460, according to the state's Health Department. Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

