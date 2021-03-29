With 62,714 new COVID-19 cases, total caseload in India crosses 1.19 crore

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): As India reported 62,714 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country now stands at 1,19,71,624.

The country recorded 28,739 recoveries from COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the recovery tally to 1,13,23,762. There are still 4,86,310 active cases in the country.

As 312 people succumbed to the virus in the said period, the death toll in India now reached 1,61,552.

Maharashtra reported 40,414 new COVID-19 cases and 108 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,33,2453 people recovered from the disease in the said period. With 3,25,901 active cases, the death toll has risen to 54,181 in the state. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has now surged to 2,71,3875.

Mumbai reported 6,923 new COVID-19 cases, 3,380 recoveries, and eight deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the city has risen to 3,98,674 including 45,150 active cases and 6,28,686 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 11,649.

Nagpur reported 3,970 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,18,820 in the district. 3,479 people recovered from the disease in the said period, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,76,113 so far. The active number of COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 37,776. 58 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,931 in the district.



In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has imposed a curfew between 8 pm and 7 am in the state in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

Delhi reported 1,881 new COVID-19 cases and nine related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking that total number of cases to 6,57,715 in the national capital.

So far, 11,006 people have lost their lives to the disease in the national capital.

The total number of recoveries in Delhi stands at 6,39,164. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 7,545.

Karnataka reported 3,082 new COVID-19 cases, 1285 discharges and 12 deaths in last 24-hours. Total cases in the state stand at 9,87,012, total recoveries 9,51,452 and death toll at 12,504. The active cases in the state stand at 23,037.

Punjab reported 2,963 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,155 discharges, and 69 deaths in the last 24-hours. Total cases in the state stand at 2,31,734, total cured cases at 2,01,127, active cases at 23,917, and death toll at 6,690.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,446 new COVID-19 cases, 367 discharges, and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

Over six crore people have been vaccinated so far in India against COVID-19.

The country started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all above 45 years. (ANI)

