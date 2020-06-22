With 67 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, tally inches closer to 15,000-mark

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 22 (ANI): With 67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan on Monday, the tally of positive cases in the state has reached to 14,997, confirmed health department.

These confirmed cases were reported from Jaipur (28), Dholpur (10), Ajmer (6), Jhunjhunu (6), Kota (6), Dausa (5), Tonk (2) and Sirohi (1). Three cases were reported among the people belonging to other states/country, the state health department said.

"64 patients have recovered from the disease, 66 have been discharged on Monday after being treated for the virus," it added.

The state has witnessed 349 fatalities to date.

As per the data given by the state health department, there are 2,987 active cases and the count for discharged patients stands at 11,421. (ANI)

