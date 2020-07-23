With 718 new COVID-19 cases, J-K's tally reaches 16,429

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir reported 718 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 16,429, said Government of Jammu.

Out of the total cases, 117 are from Jammu and 601 from Kashmir division. Death toll rises to 282 after nine deaths were reported today, Government of Jammu and Kashmir informed.

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases and 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated.

The cumulative death toll has reached 29,861 deaths. (ANI)

