With 72 more COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand records highest single-day spike

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): With 72 new COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Saturday, said officials. The tally for virus-infected individuals reached 594 in the state.

"Jharkhand recorded highest single-day spike with 72 cases of COVID-19 yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 594," said state Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni

The state has reported 216 cases who have been recovered/discharged as of May 31. (ANI)

