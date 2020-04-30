With 74 new COVID-19 positive cases, Rajasthan records 2438 total cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Health Department on Wednesday confirmed that 74 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths have been reported in the State, taking the total number of cases to 2438 including 55 deaths.

As many as 814 patients have recovered from the disease till date. Out of the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State, Jaipur has reported the maximum number of cases standing at 22.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and backed the decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), allowing the movement of migrant labourers.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Long-awaited demand of movement of migrant workers has finally been accepted by the GoI. It is a welcome step but until GoI allows Indian railways to operate - practically it will not be possible to facilitate smooth and hassle-free transport to their home."

"In a couple of days, Rajasthan got registration of more than 6 lakhs migrants from across the country including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, WB, Assam & North East etc. I strongly request that railways must be allowed to function destination to destination," he wrote in another tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, giving a huge relief to people stuck in various states, MHA allowed movement of such people - including migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists and others - and also provided the procedure for the same.

The nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which was to end on April 14, is now slated to end on May 3. (ANI)

