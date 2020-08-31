With 78,512 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 36-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): India added 78,512 new cases to its COVID-19 tally in the last 24 hours, taking the national caseload past 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

With 971 new deaths, the cumulative toll reached 64,469.

The coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated.

With 1,93,889 active cases, the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state followed.

Andhra Pradesh has 99,129 active cases while Karnataka reported 88,110 active cases.

8,46,278 samples were tested on August 30 and over 4.23 crores samples have been tested so far, as per the information provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Union Health Ministry informed us that the last 5 lakh recoveries have been recorded in only 8 days.

"Last 5 lakh recoveries have been recorded in only 8 days in comparison to preceding 5 lakh recoveries which were recorded in 10 and 9 days, respectively," MOHFW tweeted.

"Responsive, collaborative and effective measures right from early identification through aggressive TESTING to efficient TRACKING and comprehensive TREATMENT have collectively led to these outcomes," the ministry said in another tweet. (ANI)