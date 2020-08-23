With 7,895 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally crossed 3.5 lakh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): With 7,895 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 3.5 lakh mark on Sunday with 93 more people succumbing to the infection.

According to the State health bulletin, the overall tally went up to 3,53,111, with the total number of those who recovered from the infection totalling 2,60,087 and 3,282 deaths, the State Health Department informed.

In the last 24 hours, 46712 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh out of which 7,895 of them have been detected to be COVID positive.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 89,742.

Of the 93 deaths in the past 24 hours 16 were from Nellore district, 13 in West Godavari district, 11 in Chittoor District, 10 in Kurnool district, 9 in Prakasam District, 8 in Kadapa District, 6 in Srikakulam district, 5 in Visakhapatnam district, 4 in East Godavari district, 3 in Anantapur district, 3 in Guntur district, 3 in Krishna District and 2 in Vizianagaram District. (ANI)

