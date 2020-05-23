With 80 new cases, J-K COVID-19 count reaches 1,569

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): Eighty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the count to 1,569, according to the administration of the Union Territory.

Out of these, 59 cases were from the Kashmir division while the remaining (21) were confirmed in Jammu.

Apart from this, 54 COVID-19 patients (52 from Kashmir, 2 from Jammu) were cured and discharged today from various hospitals. One death also occurred due to the infection at SKIMS, Soura, today.

The total confirmed cases in the region includes 774 active cases, 774 recovered, and 21 deaths.

Through the bulletin, the administration said that all persons returning to the Union Territory, whether by road, rail or air, will compulsorily have to undergo COVID-19 testing following which they will be sent to administrative quarantine for 14 days.

Upon the test results coming negative, the person will be sent to home quarantine, else to a COVID hospital for treatment.

India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,654 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,25,101, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

