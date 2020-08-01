With 826 new COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand reports total 11,314 cases

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 1 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 826 new COVID-19 positive cases and two new deaths on Friday, said State Health Department.

The total number of cases have now reached 11,314 including 6,894 active cases, 4314 recovered and discharged cases and 106 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

As per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India crossed 16 lakh-mark on Friday. (ANI)

