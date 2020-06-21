With 88 new cases, Maharashta Police's COVID-19 tally jumps to 4,048

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): A policeman has died and 88 others have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, informed state police on Sunday.

With these fresh coronavirus cases, the tally of police personnel infected with the virus has climbed to 4,048, including 1,001 active cases.

As many as 47 policemen have succumbed to the infection in the state. (ANI)