With 9 new plants, IRCTC to meet 100 pc bottled water demand of rail passengers

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 29 (ANI): Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the only matter which remained to be discussed with Pakistan was the handing over of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) back to India.