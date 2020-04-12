With 918 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 count climbs to 8447

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured. The death toll meanwhile climbed to 273 as 31 more persons succumbed to the infection, government data on Sunday showed.

According to sources, around 90 doctors, nurses and paramedic staff have tested positive for COVID-19 across the country so far.

Fresh cases were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh among other states and Union Territories.

Maharashtra with 1,982 cases continues to be the worst affected state followed by Delhi with 1,154 cases and Tamil Nadu with 1075 cases.

In Kerala, 36 people who had had COVID-19, have recovered, the state government informed on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Health Department said that no new positive COVID-19 case emerged in the state for the fourth day in a row.

Meanwhile, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, MoHFW, assured people that only 20 per cent of coronavirus cases till now have needed the ICU support.

"On March 29, we had 979 positive cases. Now we have 8,356 positive cases. Of them, only 20 per cent patients have needed ICU support. So as of today, 1,671 patients need oxygen support and critical care treatment. This figure is important to show that the government is planning things well and is over-prepared," he said.

While Dr Manoj Murhekar of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that there is no vaccine to treat coronavirus as of now, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria believes that the blood of cured coronavirus patients can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

"Conversion plasma is a therapy that is being looked at as an option to treat the patients of COVID-19. If a coronavirus positive patient recovers, then he recovers by his body fighting the infection. To fight the infection, the body produces antibodies that stay in the blood," Dr Guleria said.

He said that for this reason, doctors can ask the cured COVID-19 patients to donate their blood to another virus-infected patient to boost his immune system.

Dr Guleria also said that it is a misconception that pets may spread coronavirus infection to humans, saying there is no data as of now to suggest so.

As several states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, etc. have announced a further extension of the lockdown, people have started having anxiety.

Making changes to its telemedicine practice guidelines, the Medical Council of India (MCI) has allowed certain anti-anxiety and sedative drugs to be purchased on a doctor's online/soft copy prescription, which till now could only be purchased on a hardcopy prescription by a doctor with his stamp.

The step has been taken in view of the countrywide lockdown necessitated by coronavirus outbreak, during which psychiatric patients are not being able to visit the doctors.

On the eve of Baisakhi festival, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appealed to the people to pray at 11 am on April 13 from their homes for the state's victory over the deadly COVID-19 disease, for the protection of their children and the future generations.

While people are facing problems due to the lockdown, wild animals are taking advantage of the empty streets in cities. In Munnar region of Idukki district elephants were seen strolling in the streets and even entering residential areas.

Here's a quick read on the COVID-19 related updates:

1. The central government on Sunday approved the release of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for 13 countries after keeping the buffer stock.

2. Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Geography paper of Maharashtra State Board Class 10th examination has been cancelled, along with the second semester exams of Class 9th and 11th.

3. The number of containment zones in the national capital will be increased in next 2-3 days to contain the increasing number of coronavirus cases, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

4. There are 34 such hotspots in the national capital as of now, including the newly added area - Lane 5 and 5A, H-2 block at Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave.

5. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has opened up its kitchen units in 28 towns and cities across the country for serving community meals to the poor and needy in the midst of nationwide lockdown.

6. As many as 30 nurses have been quarantined at Ruby Hall Hospital here after a nurse tested positive for COVID-19.

7. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has joined hands with other government agencies to provide food to needy and poor, including migrant labourers and workers, amid the countrywide lockdown.

8. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday launched a web-portal 'YUKTI' -- Young India Combating COVID with Knowledge, Technology and Innovation -- to monitor and record the efforts and initiatives of MHRD which have been taken in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

9. The Parliament House Reception Catering Unit will be closed from April 15 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

10. The Delhi police used drones to monitor activities at various places in the city and see if people are violating the social distancing norms. (ANI)

