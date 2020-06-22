With 9,440 COVID-19 patients cured in last 24 hours, India's recovery rate stands at 55.77 pc

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): With 9,440 COVID-19 patients cured in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 recovery rate of India has increased to 55.77 per cent, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

"During the last 24 hours, a total of 9,440 COVID-19 patients have been cured. A total of 2,37,195 patients have been cured of COVID-19 so far. The recovery rate is 55.77 per cent among COVID-19 patients," the Ministry tweeted.

It said that the total number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 62,808.

"Presently, there are 1,74,387 active COVID-19 cases and all are under active medical supervision," the Ministry said.

"India also continues to widen the gap between recovered and active COVID-19 cases. COVID cases per lakh population is 30.04 while the global average is more than its triple at 114.67. India has one of the lowest COVID cases per lakh population in the world," the Ministry said in a series of tweet. (ANI)

