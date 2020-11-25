With Ahmed Patel's demise, I have lost a close friend and trusted partner (Tribute)

By Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): The sudden demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has come as a big shock to the entire political community and the nation.

Apart from politics, I am deeply saddened by my close friend Ahmed Patel's demise. It is a personal loss for me. Today I have lost a close friend and trusted partner of mine. No one can take his place.

He had dedicated his entire life to the Congress. He made an indelible mark in history by successfully shouldering responsibilities as Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985, as President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress, General Secretary, and Treasurer of All India Congress Committee and Political Secretary of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

May God give his family, all loved ones the ability to bear this grief and give peace to Ahmad Bhai's soul.

(Ashok Gehlot is a senior Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan). (ANI)