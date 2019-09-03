India will have its own pavilion called the India Lounge at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum that will start in Vladivostok, Russia, tomorrow.
With an aim to attract business, investment opportunities PM Modi to embark on Russia visit tomorrow

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi to embark on two-day visit to Russia's Vladivostok tomorrow, India is looking forward to attract more business and investment opportunities.
Modi with this visit aims to strengthen beneficial cooperation between India and Russia.
"The objective of my visit is two-fold- to participate as the Chief Guest at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Mr Vladimir Putin and to hold the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit with him," the Prime Minister said in a departure statement prior to his visit to Vladivostok.
"The Forum focuses on the development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region, and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in this region," the statement read.
Notably, Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Russian Far East Region, Vladivostok.
"Our two countries enjoy excellent relations, based on the strong foundation of our special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Both countries cooperate extensively in the strategic fields of defence, civil nuclear energy and peaceful uses of space. We have robust and growing trade and investment relations," Modi said.
"I look forward to discussing with my friend President Putin the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. I also look forward to meeting other global leaders attending the Eastern Economic Forum, and interacting with Indian Industry and business representatives participating in it," the Prime Minister added.
Divulging a few pointers from his itinerary in Russia, Modi said that he would be paying a visit to the Zvezda shipbuilding complex that would provide a great opportunity to learn about Russia's exemplary capabilities in the shipbuilding sector as well as explore possibilities of cooperation in this area.
As a part of efforts to boost cultural cooperation, the Prime Minister said that a special stamp to commemorate Gandhi Ji's 150th Jayanti would be released during his trip.
"An innovative App to popularise Yoga would also be inaugurated. I hope more Russian sisters and brothers make Yoga an integral part of their routine," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi said that India will have its own pavilion called the 'India Lounge' at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. (ANI)

