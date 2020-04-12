With an increase of 49 cases, COVID-19 count reaches 298 in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): The surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Indore continued on April 11 with 49 more people testing positive for the infection, according to the bulletin issued by Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College here, taking the total count to 298.

Today's rise has surpassed the previous record a few days back when Indore reported 40 cases in a single day.

According to the bulletin, 28 people in the district have been cured of the infection and discharged from hospitals.

With three more succumbing to COVID-19 in Indore on Saturday morning, the district death toll due the virus climbed to 30.

According to the MGM Medical College, of the three who died, one was a woman, while the other two were males. (ANI)

