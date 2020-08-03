With construction of Ram temple, 'Ram Rajya' will come under PM Modi's leadership: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said he believes that with the construction of Ram temple, 'Ram Rajya' will come to the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He appealed to the countrymen to light earthen lamps at their homes on the nights of August 4-5 to express the happiness.

"I have a belief that with the construction of Ram Temple, Ram Rajya will come to the country under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. I appeal to all to light earthen lamps at their homes on the nights of August 4 and 5 to express our happiness," Chouhan said in a video message.

Chouhan, who has tested positive for COVID-19, continues to be in a good state, as per Chirayu Hospital.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate. (ANI)



