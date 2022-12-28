With continuous action, crime rate has decreased in state: Andhra Pradesh DGP

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday said that with continuous monitoring and immediate action the crime rate in the state has decreased.

K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Director-General of Police (DGP), Andhra Pradesh said, "Visible policing, undertaking awareness programmes, effective management of women police services, implementation of PD Act, implementation of searches to identify illicit liquor have resulted in a reduction in crime."

"Last year, 2,84,753 cases were registered, but in 2022, only 2,31,359 cases were registered. In 2021, 945 murder cases were registered, while in 2022 only 857 murder cases were registered. Identification and recovery of criminals in thefts have increased significantly. Also in 2021, 19203 road accidents happened, whereas in 2022 it reduced to 18739 accidents. This happened as we identified the black spots and took remedial measures to control road accidents," the DGP said.



The DGP further said that they are trying to solve large-scale cases with Lok Adalat and in petty disputes, and conflicts of interest cases, they call both sides and make them compromise.

"We solved 1,08,763 cases through Lok Adalat. In 66% of the cases, we could get them to conviction. Conviction-based polling system is being implemented across the state from June this year. Under this system, each Unit Officer CP/ SP supervises the five most important cases (priority for women cases) under their purview. We have set up a system to review the progress of the case trial in the court as per the daily schedule. By this system, the trial time of the case can be reduced and the criminals can be punished within a short period of time," the DGP said.

The DGP concluded that the main objective of all this continuous work is to ensure that no single criminal Should escape. (ANI)

