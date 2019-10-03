With cross border firing from Pakistan, locals in J-K say they live in constant fear

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): With bullets whizzing over their heads often, locals in Hiranagar sector of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir say they find it difficult to lead a regular everyday life.

On Wednesday, Pakistan violated ceasefire in the sector by initiating unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LOC), which was retaliated effectively by the Border Security Force (BSF), according to BSF sources.

A local resident told ANI, "There has been continuous firing for the past 15 days. We live in constant fear due to heavy firing from across the border. Last night due to the firing, our goat shed caught fire and we had to take help of other locals to rescue the animals. We had to call the fire station also. We have bullets whizzing over our heads several times."

"We have to keep our families safe at all times. It is difficult to lead a normal life. We haven't received any help from the local administration," she added.

Locals alleged that there has been no help from the government.

"There has been no help from the government any other official member. We don't see any official coming here to take stock of the situation," Bimla added.

On September 19, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni sector of Poonch district leading to one civilian suffering injuries. (ANI)