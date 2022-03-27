With CUET in place, students need not write multiple exams for UG admission

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar has said that the state Universities, private and deemed to be universities to use Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions in the Under Graduate (UG) programs and with CUET in place there is no need for students to write multiple exams for admission in UG programs.

The Chairman stated, "We have written to the Vice-Chancellors, Directors, Principals of all State Universities, Private Universities, Deemed to be Universities and Colleges for using CUET scores for admissions in UG programs from the academic session 2022-23 in all UGC funded central universities in 13 Indian languages by the National Testing Agency (NTA)."

He stated that with CUET in place there is no need for the students to worry about getting sky-rocketing scores in the 12th standard and they do not have to write multiple examinations.



In the letter written to the state universities, the Chairman wrote, "Many State universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and other Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the country also use either marks of 12th Board or conduct entrance test for admission in UG programmes."

The letter added, "To save students from appearing in multiple entrance examinations, conducted on different dates, sometimes coinciding with each other, and to also provide equal opportunity to all students from different Boards, UGC invites and encourages all state universities, deemed to be universities, private universities and other HEIs to adopt and use CUET score from 2022-23 onwards for admission of students in their UG programs."

The NTA in its notice mentioned, "The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode and will be objective type with multiple-choice questions. The test will consist of four sections which are Section IA - 13 Languages, Section IB - 20 Languages, Section II - 27 Domain-specific Subjects, Section III - General Test The aspirants."

As per the NTA notice, the aspirants will be able to register for CUET examination online from April 2, 2022.

The NTA also advises candidates to visit the NTA CUET (UG)-2022 official website (https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/), available from April 2, 2022, for the latest updates regarding the Examination. (ANI)

