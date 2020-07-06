With Delhi's recovery rate at 72 pc, no need to panic as COVID-19 numbers reach one lakh: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that despite Delhi's COVID-19 cases having almost reached the 1-lakh mark, people must not panic as the recovery rate in the national capital now stands at 72 per cent.

"The number of COVID-19 cases have almost reached the one lakh mark in Delhi. However, there is no need to be intimidated by the number one lakh as almost 72,000 people have also recovered from the virus," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

He further said that Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 72 per cent which "is pretty big because it signifies that even though people are testing positive, they are recovering as well".

"Close to 20,000-24,000 samples are being tested in the national capital on a daily basis," he added.

The national capital's COVID-19 cases are also nearing the 1-lakh mark with 99,444 coronavirus cases and 3,067 deaths, according to the Union Health ministry. (ANI)