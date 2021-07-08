With dipping international arrivals, Rajasthan to focus on domestic tourism

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 8 (ANI): As life gets back on track after a disastrous second wave of COVID-19, the Rajasthan Tourism department is working on a slew of initiatives to attract tourists to the state.

Nishant Jain, Director, Rajasthan Tourism said that the state government had allocated Rs 500 crore in the state Budget to revive the tourism sector, which has been hit hard due to the pandemic.

He said since international travellers are unable to visit, the tourism department is now focussing on domestic tourists.

"Tourism has been hit most due to the pandemic. During a review meeting, the Chief Minister asked us to revive the sector. After COVID-19, it is our priority to revive the sector. in the absence of tourists from abroad, the Chief Minister has asked us to focus on domestic tourism," he said.

"On the directions of Chief Minister, we are working to provide relief to hotels and restaurants. The second thing is we are using this time for infrastructure development-related work at tourist places. A tourism development fund has been created. Out of total Rs 500 crore, Rs 300 crore are for development work and Rs 200 crore for marketing and branding," he added.

"We are promoting adventure tourism since Rajasthan is lagging in the sector," Jain said.

After remaining shut for visitors for the last two months, the Archaeological Society of India (ASI) protected by monuments reopened on June 16.



The Rajasthan Tourism Director said that a mobile application of the tourism department will be launched next month.



"Officials of Tourist Reception Centres (TRC) of Tourism Department are always available. People can contact them to resolve their queries," he said.

"We are launching a mobile application of tourism department next month. There will be a panic button in the app, if in case a tourist is in problem, he or she can be connected to police," he added.

Jain said that Tourism Assistance Force (TAF) have been established at tourist sites in the state.

"We have established Tourism Assistance Force (TAF). It is a small force now and but it has been deployed at all tourist sites. TAF personnel are ex-servicemen who assist tourists."

The official said the tourism sector suffered around 40-50 per cent loss due to COVID-19. "We are also considering giving relief to the tourism sector," he said. (ANI)

