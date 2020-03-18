With dwindling income, rickshaw pullers brace up for Covid-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The number of positive coronavirus cases has crossed 150 mark in India and most people have opted to work from home to avoid catching the infection. However, the lower strata of the society have to step out daily to earn for their living.

"Since the outbreak of coronavirus, our business has gone down drastically as people are avoiding going out of their homes," said Ashraf Ali, who pulls rickshaw in Delhi, told ANI.

Echoing Ashraf, another rickshaw puller said that he is willing to buy sanitisers and masks but unable to do so "as his daily earning has now reduced."

As the shortage of masks and hand sanitisers has led to a surge in prices of the products, some people with modest earnigs, like daily wagers, have opted for other methods to save themselves from the virus.

"I am using cloth as a mask as I can not afford to buy a mask. Nowadays I am able to earn just enough to support my house," said Shamshudeen Alvi, an autorickshaw driver.

He also said that the government should take initiatives to help the lower strata of society while dealing with preventive measures against coronavirus.

A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)