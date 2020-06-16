With four new cases, Mizoram's COVID-19 tally reaches 121

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 16 (ANI): With four new cases being confirmed Mizoram's COVID-19 tally stands at 121 on Tuesday.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram today, out of the four confirmed cases, "three are returnees from Delhi while one returned from Maharashtra."

"All are from Aizawl District, asymptomatic, between ages 24-30, under quarantine," DIPR said in a tweet.

The tally of the state includes 120 active cases, while one patient has recovered from the infection so far. The state has not recorded any death due to the disease so far. (ANI)

