With highest-ever spike of 11,929 cases, India's COVID-19 count reaches 3,20,922

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): India witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,20,922 on Sunday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With 311 deaths reported in the last 24 hours from across the country, the coronavirus death toll has now reached 9,195.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,49,348 are active and 1,62,379 have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra with 1,04,568 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 51,392 active cases while 49,346 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The state has also reported over a third of the total deaths reported from the country with 3,830 patients succumbing to the disease.

Tamil Nadu with 42,687 total confirmed cases, including 18,881 active and 23,409 cured and discharged patients is the second worst-affected by the disease. The state has also recorded 397 deaths due to the infection so far.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has reported 38,958 coronavirus cases including 22,742 active cases, 14,945 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 1,271 deaths.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced a series of measures to tackle the disease in the national capital including increasing testing three times in six days, providing 500 converted rail coaches to add 8,000 beds and steps for the availability of 60 per cent coronavirus beds in private hospitals at lower rates.

Amit Shah, who chaired a meeting attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, said the central government is committed to check COVID-19 spread in Delhi and keep the national capital safe.

Gujarat, on the other hand, has 5,706 active coronavirus cases and 15,883 cured/discharged/migrated patients. 1,448 deaths due to the infection have been reported from the state.

A total of 499 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 4,948, according to the state Health Department. The state's recovery rate is over 60 per cent and 8,268 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Meanwhile, with 454 new COVID-19 positive cases, the count in West Bengal went up to 10,698 including 463 fatalities and 5693 active cases according to the State Health Department today. The discharge rate in State stands at 42.45 per cent.

Rajasthan has 12,401 confirmed cases of the infection, including a staggering 9,337 cured and discharged patients while just 2,782 active cases are present in the state. 282 deaths have been reported so far in the state.

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 31 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 1,816. While in Andhra Pradesh the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 4,841 including 2,034 active cases and 84 deaths so far.

The Centre on Sunday said that six Indian companies -- Hetero, Cipla, BDR, Jubilant, Mylan and Dr Reddy's Labs -- have applied to Indian Drug Regulatory Agency, Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for permission to manufacture and market the Remdesivir drug in India. The Health Ministry said that drug Remdesivir has been included as an "investigational therapy" only for restricted emergency use on COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed confidence that there will be a vaccine for the deadly disease very soon. Addressing a 'Gujarat Jan Samvad' rally via video conference, Gadkari said that the corona crisis will not last long and scientists will develop a vaccine soon. (ANI)