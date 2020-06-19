With highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases, India's COVID-19 count reaches 3,80,532

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): India on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



With the addition of new cases, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,573 deaths.



Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have reached 1,20,504 while Tamil Nadu reported 52,334 cases so far. In Delhi, the COVID-19 count is 49,979. (ANI)

















