With highest single-day spike of 163 cases, Himachal's Covid count reaches 4,156

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): With single highest day rise of 163 coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state COVID-19 count has reached 4,156, said the state health department on Monday.

As of Sunday, 9 pm, 17 people have died due to the virus in Himachal.

Out of the total cases, 2,720 people have been cured of the illness while 1,377 cases are still active.

Meanwhile, 57,982 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Monday, taking the total coronavirus cases to 26,47,664. (ANI)

