With highest single-day spike of 351 COVID-19 cases, Indore's tally reaches 16,782

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 351 new COVID-19 positive cases, Indore has reported total 16,782 cases, said the office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.



With seven new fatalities, the death toll stands at 458 in Indore.

With the increasing number of patients, there is a shortage of beds in the hospitals here. While many hospitals also lack oxygen and ventilator beds.

Patients from other cities are also being admitted in the hospitals of Indore, so the local patients are unable to avail the facility. Also, there is a shortage of staff in hospitals due to the spread of coronavirus among doctors and medical staff. (ANI)